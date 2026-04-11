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IPL 2026: Punjab Kings pay tribute to Vrindavan tragedy victims, wear black armbands vs SRH in solidarity

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Apr 11, 2026, 18:28 IST | Updated: Apr 11, 2026, 18:28 IST
IPL 2026: Punjab Kings pay tribute to Vrindavan tragedy victims, wear black armbands vs SRH in solidarity

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings pay tribute to Vrindavan tragedy victims, wear black armbands vs SRH in solidarity Photograph: (IPL)

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Playing at the PCA Satdium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS players were seen wearing black armbands. The 2025 IPL runners-up wore black armbands in solidarity with the victims of the Vrindavan boat tragedy, where at least 10 people lost their lives.

Undefeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) took the field on Saturday (April 11) as they faced SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) at home. Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS players were seen wearing black armbands. The 2025 IPL runners-up wore black armbands in solidarity with the victims of the Vrindavan boat tragedy, where at least 10 people lost their lives.

PBKS wear black armbands

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“Punjab Kings players wore black armbands during today's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Saturday, as a mark of respect for those affected by the tragic boat accident in Vrindavan. The franchise stands in solidarity with the grieving families and the community during this difficult time,” PBKS wrote on its social media handle.

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

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Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale is a passionate journalist who covers sports for WION's digital wing with accurate and up-to-date information across various sports. Aditya provides comprehensive co...Read More

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