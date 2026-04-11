/IPL 2026: Punjab Kings pay tribute to Vrindavan tragedy victims, wear black armbands vs SRH in solidarity

Undefeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) took the field on Saturday (April 11) as they faced SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) at home. Playing at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh, PBKS players were seen wearing black armbands. The 2025 IPL runners-up wore black armbands in solidarity with the victims of the Vrindavan boat tragedy, where at least 10 people lost their lives.