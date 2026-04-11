/From SRH to CSK, teams with 100 plus scores in Powerplay in IPL

From SRH to CSK here is a look at teams with 100-plus scores in Powerplay in IPL. SunRisers Hyderabad added another score to the total on Saturday as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed 105 against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.
SunRisers Hyderabad produced a record-breaking powerplay, racing to 125/0 against Delhi Capitals in Delhi during the 2024 IPL season. The explosive start showcased relentless attacking batting, completely dominating the opposition bowlers in the first six overs. It remains one of the highest powerplay totals in IPL history, underlining SRH’s aggressive approach at the top.
Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stunning powerplay display, smashing 107/0 against Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad during IPL 2024. The opening duo dominated from the outset, dismantling the bowling attack with fearless and aggressive stroke play. It stands as one of the highest powerplay totals in IPL history, highlighting SRH’s ultra-attacking batting approach.
Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered another explosive start, smashing 105/0 in the powerplay against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur during IPL 2026. The openers dominated from ball one, showcasing fearless intent and clean hitting to dismantle the bowling attack. This remarkable effort further cemented SRH’s reputation for producing some of the most destructive powerplay performances in IPL history.
Kolkata Knight Riders produced a sensational powerplay performance, racing to 105/0 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru during IPL 2017. The opening pair dominated from the outset, dismantling the bowling attack with fearless stroke play and aggressive intent. This remarkable start remains one of the highest powerplay totals in IPL history, showcasing KKR’s explosive batting firepower.
Chennai Super Kings produced a blistering powerplay effort, reaching 100/2 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai (WS) during IPL 2014. Despite losing two wickets, the aggressive approach ensured the run rate stayed exceptionally high in the first six overs. This performance remains one of the rare instances of a 100-plus powerplay total with wickets lost, highlighting CSK’s attacking intent.