/Status of Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged, only limited ships to be allowed after US Iran talks fail: Report

A day after the US-Iran talks held in Pakistan to end the war failed to yield any result, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged until Washington and Tehran shape a common stance for continuing the talks, reported CNN, citing Iranian source. "Iran is in no hurry," said the source adding "the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged."

He also said that the number of ships that are allowed to pass through the strait will remain the same.

"Even the number of ships that had been agreed upon will not be able to pass," said the source to the news outlet.

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He also warned that if US negotiators fail to reach a realistic conclusion the crucial waterway that links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman strait will remain closed for maritime traffic.

Iran to allow limited passage of vessels

Iran has allowed only 15 vessels per day to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after the two-day ceasefire was agreed upon by US and Iran early this week.

"Under the current ceasefire, fewer than 15 ships per day are permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz. This movement is strictly contingent upon Iran's approval and the enforcement of a specific protocol. This new regulatory framework, operating under the supervision of the IRGC, has been officially communicated to regional parties. There will be no return to the pre-war status quo," a senior Iranian source had told the Russian news agency TASS ahead of talks in Islamabad.

The source further said that the end of war if reached should be "codified into a UN Security Council resolution".