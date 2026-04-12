/‘TMC govt allocated Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas, neglected funding for North Bengal’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Sunday, alleging that it had earmarked around Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas in the state while neglecting funding for North Bengal’s development. The PM said that the TMC was “busy appeasing its vote bank” and neglected the needs of the region during crisis situations.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, PM Modi said, “The budget of the ruthless TMC government is also an example of discrimination against North Bengal. This ruthless government allocated a budget of approximately Rs 6,000 crore for madrasas. But the Bengal government does not allocate enough budget for the development of such a vast part of North Bengal. The TMC is busy day and night appeasing its own special vote bank. When heavy rains wreaked havoc in many districts of North Bengal, there was chaos everywhere. At that time, the ruthless TMC government was celebrating in Kolkata. TMC is an anti-North Bengal party.”

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PM Modi asserted that West Bengal is “determined for change,” claiming that TMC will be voted out in the upcoming assembly elections.

“Yesterday I visited different parts of Bengal. What I saw there was the enthusiasm, energy, and excitement among the youth, mothers, sisters, and elderly people, as well as villagers, which was remarkable. People had come after facing great difficulties and had walked for miles. Bengal is now determined for change. This time, it is certain that the TMC will go,” PM Modi said.

"TMC people, listen carefully. After May 4th, the BJP government will be formed, and they will have to give an account of every moment of the past fifteen years. They will have to give an account of every penny,” he said.

He said the massive turnout at his rally reflects growing public anger against the ruling party in West Bengal.

“This sight today gives me full confidence that it is going to shake the sleep of TMC. This rally in Siliguri has decided the farewell of TMC’s so-called jungle raj. Across Bengal, only one slogan is echoing, only one slogan is being heard. The cruel TMC government has completed 15 years. In these 15 years, you have seen destruction. Today, one by one, I will place before you the entire list of TMC’s sins and its dark deeds,” he said.

“For the BJP, the Siliguri Corridor is a corridor of nation, security, and prosperity. This project will greatly boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in Bengal and Sikkim... TMC obstructs every project of the central government,” PM Modi said.