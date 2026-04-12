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'Anchor Chains': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln's massive chains don't rust together

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Apr 12, 2026, 23:46 IST | Updated: Apr 12, 2026, 23:46 IST

The USS Abraham Lincoln protects its 30-tonne anchors and massive chains from saltwater rust using high-pressure hawsepipe washes, dry chain lockers, and specialised marine paint. Regular mechanical rotation ensures the heavy links never fuse.

360-Pound Steel Chain Links
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(Photograph: AI generated)

360-Pound Steel Chain Links

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses massive anchor chains where a single steel link weighs around 360 pounds. These heavy metal parts are constantly exposed to highly corrosive ocean saltwater and abrasive sea floor mud. Despite these extremely harsh conditions, the heavy links never fuse together into a rusted block.

330 Metres Washed Instantly
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(Photograph: AI generated)

330 Metres Washed Instantly

Every time the 30-tonne anchor is pulled up, the entire chain passes through the hawsepipe where high-pressure water jets blast it clean. This immediate washing removes corrosive salt, thick mud, and marine life before the chain enters the ship. Keeping the chain clean is the first critical step against rust.

100 Per Cent Dry Lockers
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(Photograph: AI generated)

100 Per Cent Dry Lockers

The massive chains are stored inside deep compartments called chain lockers, which are specifically designed to prevent rust. These lockers are equipped with powerful drainage systems that actively pump out any remaining seawater. Keeping this storage space completely dry stops heavy rust from forming while the ship travels.

2 Layers of Special Paint
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

2 Layers of Special Paint

Instead of using heavy grease that attracts damaging sand and grit, the navy relies on specialised industrial marine coatings. Sailors regularly strip the chain down to bare metal and apply heavy-duty black asphaltum paint or epoxy. This thick chemical barrier seals the heavy steel away from the corrosive ocean water.

1000s of Rust Spots Chipped
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

1000s of Rust Spots Chipped

Surface rust inevitably forms during long deployments, requiring the deck department to manually maintain the chain. Sailors use pneumatic tools called needle guns to physically chip away any emerging rust spots on the metal links. They then immediately re-prime and paint these sections to stop the corrosion from spreading deeper.

15-Fathom Shots Flipped Regularly
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

15-Fathom Shots Flipped Regularly

The anchor chain is built in 90-foot sections called shots, which experience uneven friction and wear. During major dry dock maintenance, engineers completely disconnect the chain and flip it end-for-end. This precise rotation ensures the metal links wear down evenly over decades, preventing weak spots and deep rust accumulation.

11 Detachable Links Lubricated
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

11 Detachable Links Lubricated

While the main chain is painted, the specific detachable links holding the massive shots together require different care. These critical connection points are regularly taken apart, cleaned, and internally coated with protective waterproof lubricants. This ensures the heavy chain remains completely flexible and can be safely deployed in emergencies.

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