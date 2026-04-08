/ECI transfers Tamil Nadu Chief Secy; MK Stalin says ECI working for BJP

With barely two weeks to go for the polling day (Apr 23) in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has effected a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu. The ECI ordered the transfer of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, IAS, replacing him with M. Sai Kumar, IAS. Similarly, Davidson Devasirvatham, IPS has been replaced with Sandeep Mittal, IPS, as Director, DVAC, and DGP, Armed Police. The two officials who have been transferred out must not be posted in Election-related roles till the polls are completed, the ECI had said. This move has not gone down well with DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Stalin condemned the Election Commission for what he called "one-sided, overreaching political action" and alleged that the poll overseer is functioning in favour of the Centre-ruling BJP. It is shameful that the ECI, which is meant to conduct free and fair polls, is carrying out BJP's. The Constitution has not granted powers and protection to the ECI for handling BJP's election work," Stalin said.

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BJP-ruled Assam is also going to the polls, but the Chief Secretary and DGP there have not been transferred. Similarly, Stalin pointed out that the DGP and Chief Secretary were not transferred when polls were held in Bihar, where BJP is ruling. Comparing those states with DMK-ruled state, Stalin said that the Election Commission was concerned only about the bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu. ECI has replaced them at the instigation of the BJP, he alleged.

Following the announcement of polls, the ECI had also taken major action in West Bengal, transferring out several top officials including the state's Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Home Secretary, Kolkata Police Commissioner, among others.

"It is unbecoming of the Election Commission to strive to aid the electoral malpractices that the BJP and their ally AIADMK, plan to perpetrate in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said, hitting out at the BJP for effecting transfers only in Opposition ruled states.

All these actions show that even the Election Commission, the last hope of democracy, has turned saffron, Stalin added.

No matter how many officials they replace, it is certain that the BJP will bite the dust and suffer a massive defeat in Tamil Nadu, expressed the Chief Minister who is seeking his second term.



