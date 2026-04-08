/MK Stalin questions BJP's secrecy over delimitation, flags danger for Southern states

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin stepped up his attacks against the Centre-ruling Narendra Modi Government, by raising questions over the proposed delimitation process, which involves redrawing Lok Sabha constituencies to align with population changes. Across Southern states, parties opposed to the BJP have expressed apprehension over this proposed move, citing that the southern region which has effectively controlled its population growth would lose parliamentary representation and political influence, while the populated northern states in the country would gain significantly.

"Why is the Union BJP Government shrouding the entire delimitation process in secrecy instead of coming clean on how it intends to carry it out? In 2001, former Prime Minister Vajpayee deferred delimitation for 25 years in the national interest. What is Prime Minister Modi’s answer to the just and reasonable demand of southern states to follow the same path today?," read Stalin's social media post.

Referring to the ruling BJP's decision to convene a special 3-day Parliament session between April 16th and 18th, Stalin questioned why there is a tearing hurry to convene a special session of Parliament right in the middle of five state elections.

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Considering that Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, West Bengal are going to the polls this month and its leaders would be busy with campaign-related activities, Opposition leaders had asked the Modi Government to convene the session only after April 29th. Pointing this out, Stalin asked: Why is the Union Government brushing aside the fair and reasoned demand of Opposition leaders to hold the special session only after April 29? What is it trying to hide?

"Forcing through far reaching constitutional amendments without even convening an all party consultation is nothing short of dictatorship. The questions raised by the Opposition and the media are not being answered," Stalin alleged, demanding answers from the BJP. He added that the DMK will not stand by and watch any attempt that places the rights of southern states at stake while handing greater power to the North.

"This is the future of the people who live here. Any decision taken without our consent, without even engaging with us, will not be accepted, come what may," concluded Stalin's post.

"Every state in the country stands to benefit from this(delimitation process); no state will suffer any disadvantage. Be it the northeast or South India, the parliamentary representation of regions where population growth has been successfully controlled will certainly not be diminished. We are devising a framework that ensures additional seats are created specifically for women, seats that are over and above the existing number of seats," Prime Minister Modi said recently. However, opposition parties continue are unconvinced and continue to raise objections.

Following Prime Minister Modi's comments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah voiced out that the issue has never been about whether the number of Lok Sabha seats of southern states increases. While every state may see an increase, the rate and scale of increase clearly favour BJP-

dominated states, he said.

"Uttar Pradesh is expected to go from 80 to 120 seats (+40), Maharashtra from 48 to 72 (+24), Bihar from 40 to 60 (+20), Madhya Pradesh from 29 to 43 (+14), Rajasthan from 25 to 37(+12), and Gujarat from 26 to 39 (+13). In contrast, southern states see smaller gains. Karnataka rises from 28 to 42 (+14), Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59 (+20), Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 38 (+13), Telangana from 17 to 25 (+8), and Kerala from 20 to 30 (+10)," Siddaramaiah had shared about the North-South divide, expressing concerns.