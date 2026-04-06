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Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi to lead NDA's campaign at Kanyakumari on April 15

Sidharth MP
Authored By Sidharth MP
Published: Apr 06, 2026, 17:14 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 17:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Polls: PM Modi to lead NDA's campaign at Kanyakumari on April 15

File pic of PM Modi and Edappadi Palaniswami at an NDA campaign event in Tamil Nadu Photograph: (Credit: BJP)

Story highlights

PM Narendra Modi to lead a massive NDA campaign rally in Kanyakumari on April 15. Catch the latest updates on the BJP’s strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the campaign of the AIADMK-led NDA front in Tamil Nadu on 15thApril in Kanyakumari, announced AIADMK Chief and the state's Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. He added that he would be campaigning alongside Modi. DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23rd.Kanyakumari is among the regions where the BJP and Congress often witness direct political battles, in a larger landscape dominated by Dravidian parties.

On Monday, (April 6th), Palaniswami filed his nomination papers to contest from his home turf, the Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district. This marks the eighth consecutive time that he is contesting from his native, reaffirming his deep-rooted connect with the agrarian belt in Western Tamil Nadu.

Also read: PM Modi holds roadshow in NDA-ruled Puducherry; polling on April 9th

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“I have filed my nomination to contest from Edappadi on behalf of the AIADMK, which leads the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. The mood among the people is clear and positive. The AIADMK-led alliance will win 210 seats and form a stable, people-oriented government,” Palaniswami stated.

On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin’s attempts to portray the election as a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi (the BJP-led Union Government), Palaniswami termed it a diversionary tactic. “This is a Legislative Assembly election. The Chief Minister must first understand that. When governance fails, such distractions are used to mislead the people,” he countered.

Also read: Tamil Nadu polls: BJP releases list of 27 candidates; K Annamalai not included

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Addressing questions on governance and development, EPS assured that all stalled welfare schemes that were initiated during the AIADMK regime would be revived.

On corruption allegations against the DMKgovernment, EPS pointed out that despite evidence-backed reports submitted by central agencies, no action had been taken. “Even after court directions, there has been inaction. This clearly exposes the lack of intent to uphold accountability. The AIADMK will pursue all such cases legally and ensure justice,” he said.


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About the Author

Sidharth MP

Sidharth MP

Sidharth MP

Sidharth MP is Principal Correspondent with WION. He does ground reports from India and abroad on strategic sectors including defence, aerospace, nuclear energy, maritime domain. I...Read More

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