/PM Modi holds roadshow in NDA-ruled Puducherry; polling on April 9th

With less than a week to go for the April 9th Assembly polls in the Union Territory of Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an hour-long roadshow on Friday, (April 3rd) evening. Modi was accompanied by N. Rangasamy, the Chief Minister of the Union Territory. BJP is part of the ruling NDA alliance led by the NR Congress in Puducherry, where the Congress-DMK alliance is in opposition.

The battle for Puducherry’s 30-seat assembly is to be a three-cornered one, as actor-politician Vijay’s TVK party is making its electoral debut this time around. For the BJP, retaining power in Puducherry is politically significant, as it is an indicator of the party’s gradual growth in the Southern Indian states, where it has had a major presence only in Karnataka, and is part of the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this week, Modi interacted with party workers in Puducherry via virtual mode, emphasising how booth-level strengthening is key to electoral success and called for coordinated efforts between the allies. Lashing out at the DMK-Congress combine, Modi alleged that they prioritised family interests, as opposed to the NDA that is committed to people-centric governance.

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The Prime Minister had also stressed upon the NDA’s ‘BEST Puducherry’ vision of focussing on Business, Education, Spirituality and Tourism for overall development. He spoke about the role of tourism in generating jobs and boosting the local economy, stating that efforts taken by the NDA government have helped promote tourism in the Union Territory. Easing of visa norms and visa-on-arrival facilities have helped boost tourism, he added.

In opposition in Puducherry, the Congress party has been raising questions over whether the Modi Government at the Centre would fulfil Puducherry’s demand for statehood. Notably, Chief Minister Rangasamy had pressed the demand for statehood when Prime Minister Modi took part at an event there recently. Congress has also been attacking the NDA government over unfulfilled elected promises and for “betraying” the people.