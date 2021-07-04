Tamil Nadu: 30 people lose vision in one eye due to black fungus

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, has caused thirty to lose vision in one eye in a Tamil Nadu government hospital, says a top official of the hospital said on Sunday.

All those admitted had undergone endoscopy with 110 undergoing visualisation surgery, the hospital Dean Dr N Nirmala said in a release.

But 30 patients with severe infection had lost their sight in one eye, she said, adding that those who had come at an early stage were totally cured of the disease.

The Health Department has created awareness to not neglect any problem in the nostrils or phlegm with blood or swelling in the eyes and face, red eyes and also toothache.

People with such health issues should not delay going to the doctor or a hospital, the Dean said.