‘Talks with China not halted, meeting to be held soon,’ Indian FM Jaishankar tells media

India’s Minister for External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar shed light on the status of the Sino-Indian relations, among other topics, while talking to the media on Monday (August 7).

In a big update, he said that the border talks with China have not been halted, instead New Delhi and Beijing “have made progress on key tension points in the last three years".

Meeting with Chinese officials soon

S Jaishankar informed that a meeting with Chinese officials was on the cards to ease tensions on the de-facto border between India and Tibet.

"India-China border talks not halted, meeting will be held soon," Jaishankar was quoted by ANI as saying.

He also said that India’s Narendra Modi government was taking steps to boost border road connectivity and overall infrastructure development.

The government is "significantly enhancing border infrastructure, including in the areas along Northern frontier", he said.

Further talking about connectivity, Jaishankar said New Delhi is also boosting road and rail infrastructure with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. He said that India was in talks with Bhutan to establish a rail link between India’s Assam state and the South Asian nation.

India-China border tensions explained

Tensions between India and China escalated following violent clashes between their troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley in May 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Since then, both countries have engaged in multiple rounds of military-level talks aimed at resolving disputes in the contested border regions.

In June of this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that both nations had agreed to conduct the 19th round of high-level military talks soon, with the goal of restoring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The 18th round of discussions between Indian and Chinese Corps Commanders took place in April at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. India and China had then reportedly reached an agreement to ensure security and stability in the Western Sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Bhutan-China talks going on

S Jaishankar also said that negotiations were going on between China and Bhutan as well.

“They are having negotiations, and 24 rounds have been completed. They will be holding more rounds. We track carefully what affects us. It is for them to determine the pace," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by ANI.