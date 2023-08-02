Indian FM Jaishankar to visit Nepal for 7th Joint Commission meeting

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Nepal to hold a ministerial-level Joint Commission meeting to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and implement constructive measures for the future.

This will be the seventh meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission, it is predominantly a bilateral mechanism at the level of the foreign ministers "with a mandate of reviewing the entire spectrum of Nepal-India bilateral relations".

Jaishankar is likely to visit Kathmandu in October, however, no official announcement has been made yet.

Both countries are expected to discuss various facades of cooperation in areas ranging from connectivity, economy and trade, energy cooperation, and water resources.

During the recent BIMSTEC retreat held in Bangkok, Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud met with the Indian counterpart and discussed working closely on bilateral cooperation.

"Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. Agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation set out by our leadership. Look forward to remaining in touch," Jaishankar tweeted.

The sixth meeting of the Joint Commission, co-chaired by Jaishankar and then Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, was held on January 15, 2021, in New Delhi.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' visited India in June on a four-day official visit.

Three major completed infrastructure projects were inaugurated virtually and three more were launched, including integrated checkposts that facilitate trade, new electricity transmission lines, and the extension of the oil pipeline system to include eastern Nepal and extend the existing pipeline to Chitwan.

The two countries also agreed on a long-term power trade cooperation under which India has set a target of importing 10,000 megawatts of electricity from Nepal within the next 10 years.

