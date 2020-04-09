Tablighi Jamaat case: 108 foreigners, 69 other attendees quarantined in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that a total of 177 people—including 108 foreigners—who had taken part in the Jamaat, had already been put in quarantine in the state.

"108 of those who were at the event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we have kept them in quarantine, and 69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine. The state health ministry is directly monitoring the situation," the Chief Minister said.

The foreigners are from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. Along with the foreigners in quarantine are 69 people from the State who had gone for the Tablighi Jamaat.

“More than 200 people have been put in quarantine here in connection with the Nizamuddin gathering,” said Mamata.

Banerjee said people gathered at Nizamuddin because they were allowed and noted that foreigners were given a visa, and their passports got immigration clearance from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Training his guns at the Centre over the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation held in Delhi last month, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday questioned why the Union Home Ministry should not be held responsible for the spread of coronavirus from the religious meeting.

Deshmukh also alleged that National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jamaat leader Maulana Saad at 2 am during the period when the congregation was held. He wondered the nature of the “secret” dialogue held between the two. Deshmukh also asked who sent Doval to meet Saad in the late night.



