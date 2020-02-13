'Suit up': AAP invites baby 'mufflerman' to Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on February 16 and among the guests, the party also invited baby mufflerman who went viral on the day of Delhi Assembly election counting day.

In a post on Twitter, the party announced that the child has been invited to the swearing-in ceremony while asking the kid to "suit up".

"Big Announcement:

Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.

Suit up Junior!," the tweet read.

Big Announcement:



Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing in ceremony of @ArvindKejriwal on 16th Feb.



Suit up Junior! pic.twitter.com/GRtbQiz0Is — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 13, 2020 ×

On February 11, AAP swept Delhi in Assembly elections as it bagged 62 seats out 70. However, the real show-stealer was one-year-old Aavyaan Tomar whose photo went viral on social media. In the picture, posted by AAP, Tomar supported AAP cap, a sweater and Kejriwal like moustache.

The picture was posted with a caption reading "mufflerman".

Also read: Assembly election 2020 - PM Modi congratulates Kejriwal as AAP sweeps Delhi

The image immediately went viral on social media as people adored the cute little "mufflerman".

Arvind Kejriwal is to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.