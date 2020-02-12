Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn in as Delhi chief minister on February 16

Arvind Kejriwal is to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16 for the third time at the Ramlila Maidan, sources said.

Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan assumes significance as it was from this ground that he along with Anna Hazare led a massive anti-corruption agitation.

He has taken oath as the chief minister twice before at the same venue.

Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas earlier today.

He also met the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence a day after Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly polls bagging 62 out 70 seats and decimating its rivals BJP and Congress.

The BJP bagged eight seats.