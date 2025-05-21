Jyoti Malhotra, who was recently arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, is not the only one held for espionage. 15 years before, there was another woman, who became a spy for Pakistan's ISI after falling in love with a Pakistani man.

Madhuri Gupta, an Indian diplomat fell in love with a Pakistani and ended up "spying" for Pakistan.

Also read: Ahead of Jyoti Malhotra's appearance in court, her diary entry after Pakistan visit surfaces

Know her story

Gupta a senior official at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad visited Pakistan, when she met a younger man, Jamshed. She was known for her scholarship in Urdu was and a Sufi poetry fan.

Jamshed pretended to love her to gain her trust and to get secret information out of her.

It was just a year and a half after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks when the information was shared by Madhuri to Pak's ISI in 2010.

In 2010, Delhi Police arrested her under the Official Secrets Act. According to investigations, she shared important defence-related information with Pakistan's spy agency.

Also read: Jyoti Malhotra's 'link' with the man who took cake to Pakistan High Commission after Pahalgam terror attack surfaces



Gupta used to communicate with Jamshed through email and a Blackberry phone from her home in Islamabad. She even wanted to convert to Islam, marry him, and travel to Istanbul with him.

After the investigation, around 70 emails were found from accounts created for her by the Pakistani agents. It was also found that she went to Jammu and Kashmir in 2010 to gather information about a major hydroelectric project, which she further shared with Rana.

Later as the suspicion grew, Gupta was recalled to Delhi under the pretext of helping with the SAARC Summit. However, once her espionage activities were confirmed, she was arrested by the Delhi Police.

Also read: Alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra blamed govt, tourists after Pahalgam attack? Video surfaces

In 2018, a court found Gupta guilty under the Official Secrets Act, saying that the information she shared was very sensitive and important for India's national security.

However, now, after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, Jyoti Malhotra was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan and is scheduled to be produced in court today.

The 33-year-old had travelled to the neighbouring country twice, after which she remained in touch with officials in New Delhi.

Also read: 'Spy' Jyoti Malhotra seen enjoying party with Nawaz Sharif's daughter in Lahore | Watch resurfaced video