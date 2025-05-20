In a newly surfaced video, Jyoti Malhotra, an Indian YouTuber booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan, was seen attending a party in Lahore with the former Pak prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Malhotra, who claimed to be a traveller vlogger and posted content on her channel under the name 'Travel With JO', is under investigation by the NIA for allegedly spying for the neighbouring nation.

Also read: MEA briefs parliament on Pakistan's connection in Pahalgam terror attack. Here’s what initial probe reveals

In the surfaced video, Malhotra was seen entering a party where a group of people from Pakistan were present.

The video posted on the social media platform Instagram said "Zayka Of Lahore Pakistan". Malhotra was seen sitting with a group of people and eating various dishes.

In a clip of the video, she was allegedly seen standing with Mariyam and talking. Although, it's not confirmed if they knew each other or were acquaintances.

Also read:India says COVID situation 'under control' as global cases rise: Is the new variant more dangerous?



Her frequent visits to Pakistan



Also read:"Better safe than...': Delhi HC over Centre's action against Turkish aviation firm Celebi post India-Pakistan tensions

The 33-year-old met an expelled Pakistani official when she was at the he Pakistan High Commission for her visa, as she has claimed. She visited Pakistan at least twice and her YouTube channel has multiple vlogs of her exploring Pakistan, especially Lahore. Police said the Pakistani intelligence operatives were trying to develop her as their asset in India.



Father of the arrested YouTuber claimed that she visited Pakistan to shoot videos for her channel. She was arrested on the charges of spying for Pakistan.

Also read: Alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra blamed govt, tourists after Pahalgam attack? Video surfaces



Her father said police has taken their bank documents, phone, laptop, and passport. He said his daughter used to visit Delhi and had been in Hisar for the last four-five days.