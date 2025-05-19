India says COVID situation 'under control' as global cases rise: Is the new variant more dangerous?

India has recorded a small increase in COVID-19 cases, with the Union Health Ministry updating its official data as of 12 May. The country now has 257 active cases, mostly reported from the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Health officials have urged the public to remain calm, stressing that the COVID-19 situation is “under control” at present. However, the uptick comes at a time when several Southeast Asian countries are experiencing a fresh surge in infections.

The current spike in cases appears to be connected to variants emerging from Southeast Asia. The JN.1 strain, first detected in August 2023, is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 variant. In December 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified it as a ‘variant of interest’.

According to WHO, the JN.1 variant carries about 30 mutations. Among its descendants, LF.7 and NB.1.8 have been the most commonly identified in recent weeks.

Countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Thailand are reporting a new COVID-19 wave, largely driven by the JN.1 variant and its sub-lineages. In early May, Singapore recorded over 14,000 infections in a single week. Similar increases have been observed across the region.

Medical experts have pointed out that declining antibody levels may be contributing to the renewed spread, a concern that could also apply to India. While India’s current numbers are relatively low, the same trend may develop if preventive steps are not taken.