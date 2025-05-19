Alleged spy Jyoti Malhotra blamed govt, tourists after Pahalgam attack? Video surfaces

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence, had blamed the government and tourists after the dastardly Pahalgam attack in a video she is said to have posted on Instagram.

The video being widely circulated on social media now shows Malhotra suggesting that the terrorist attack was a consequence of smugness on the part of the government, civilians, and tourists, as she put blame on them for not staying alert.

She had uploaded the video on her Instagram handle, which has since been suspended, but several users have shared it on X.

“Not just the government, this (attack) is the responsibility of every individual who visits these places … and should be watchful. I know J&K has high security; there are Army and police personnel in every corner. If something like this has happened despite that then we are also at fault in some way. Perhaps we weren’t watchful (enough) … which is why this happened. We should be watchful and responsible,” she said.

She also expressed shock that some individuals may have supported or assisted the terrorists involved in the attack.

“If anyone is supporting these terrorists, then we are not Indian. If we are corrupt or wrong, it is shocking. It’s wrong if anyone supported those terrorists. And we are responsible for that. Our government is also responsible because there was a security lapse,” she said.

Malhotra was arrested after a crackdown was launched during which 11 individuals have been taken into custody so far for allegedly spying for Pakistan.



Moreover, she was allegedly also in touch with Pakistani handlers during the blackouts when Operation Sindoor was at its peak.



She had also visited Pahalgam just three months before terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 26 civilians in a dastardly terror attack.



Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.