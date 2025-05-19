"Better safe than...': Delhi HC over Centre's action against Turkish aviation firm Celebi post India-Pakistan tensions

Hearing the petition of Turkey-based company Celebi Airport Services over the Centre's decision to revoke its security clearance in the wake of Turkey's support to Pakistan, the Delhi High Court said that "it is better to be safe than sorry." The High Court adjourned the matter till May 21. It also asked the Centre under which provisions did it revoke the security clearance to Celebi.

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked Celebi's security clearance, citing "national security."

Celebi Aviation moved to court against the Centre. In its petition to the court, it said, “Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law.” Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the aviation firm.



Rohtagi said public perception cannot be used to take away employment. "We are not a rogue company," he said. "No reason mentioned, no opportunity of hearing given. It appears that it is because of public perception because the shareholding of this company is of Turkish nationals," he added. "My lords, there is a procedure that must be followed. One cannot trample my business with a two-line letter without notice," he said.

"The rule is better safe than sorry," a single bench of justice Sachin Datta told Rohtagi.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the petitioner deals with operations at airports. "Every such person knows the nook and cranny of aircraft and airports. Passenger's luggage is not cargo. All flights are passenger-cum-cargo," he said. "We are dealing with the most delicate subject of civil aviation and national security and sovereignty of the nation," he added.

After India’s Operation Sindoor, Ankara showed solidarity with Pakistan. Turkiye’s foreign affairs ministry condemned India’s “unprovoked aggression violating Pakistan’s sovereignty and killing innocent civilians”. It said Operation Sindoor raised the “risk of an all-out war.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country will always side with the “brotherly people of Pakistan in good and bad times”. The calls for boycott grew stronger when India's Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that the 300-400 drones sent by Pakistan across India’s bordering states were Turkish-made Songar drones. Joining the bandwagon ofboycotting Turkey over their support to Pakistan, several Indian institutions and tour and travel companies have announced suspension or cancellation of their tie-ups with Turkey.