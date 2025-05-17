Published: May 17, 2025, 05:26 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 05:26 IST

After the Indian government revoked security clearance of Celebi Airport Services, a Turkish firm that handles a large part of services at nine major airports in India, over concerns regarding national security, Celebi Aviation has filed a legal petition in Delhi High Court challenging the Indian government’s decision.

The company in its petition has argued that "vague" national security concerns were cited without reasoning, reported news agency Reuters.

It further urged the court to set aside the decision citing that 3,791 jobs and investor confidence would be impacted. It also claimed that no warning was issued before announcing the decision.

"Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law," said Celebi Aviation in its petition to the court, reported the news agency.

The Centre's decision on revoking security clearance of Celebi Airport Services came on Thursday ( May 15) in the wake of Turkey's support for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict after Operation Sindoor.

"The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022," read the statement released by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS," the statement further read.

In the recent months, there has been a growing proximity between Turkey and Pakistan in terms of strategic defence ties. The Turkish government along with supplying military hardware, has also conducted military training for Pakistani army.

The Turkish alignment to Pakistan and the help it has provided to Islamabad against New Delhi despite the dastardly attack in Pahalgam carried out by terrorists having links to Pakistan has led to a severe backlash in India.

Turkey's Celebi Aviation Holding was founded in 1958 as the country's first privately-owned ground handling firm, which has grown into a global aviation services provider. Ramp handling, warehouse management, passenger and cargo operations, bridge operations, general aviation are the services it provides.

Coming into India, the company formally established two separate entities - Celebi Airport Services and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India. The former manages ground handling operations, while the latter oversees cargo services at Delhi International Airport. The firm provides services at nine major airports in India.