Srinagar listed in UNESCO’s creative city list, PM Modi congratulates people of J&K

Srinagar city has made it to the list of creative city networks of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). Srinagar made it to the list of 49 cities across the world.

The 49 cities have been added to the network of 246 cities following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of "their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices".

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

This listing will help the local art and craft to make it on the global platforms.

''Great News for Srinagar. Srinagar has been inscribed as a UNESCO creative city of art and craft. the only city from India to make it to the list,'' said Junaid Mattoo, Mayor Srinagar.

There were two cities competing for the position this year and only Srinagar has made it.

''The cultural heritage and current creative assets of the city will be the pillars to build a consistent action plan, which contributes to the sustainable urban development of the city in line with the UN Agenda for Sustainable Development,'' said Saleem Beg, convenor INTACH Kashmir Chapter.

Mumbai and Hyderabad had made it to the list in 2019.