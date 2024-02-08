Southern Indian states open up front against Modi govt over allocation of federal funds

The southern states of India have opened up a front against the central government, alleging discrimination in the distribution of federal funds. Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu -- all opposition-ruled states have marched to the capital city of New Delhi to protest and pressurise the Narendra Modi government to release the funds.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddramaiah was the first to arrive in New Delhi on Wednesday (Feb 7), alongside his deputy DK Shivakumar. The duo and party associates gathered at Jantar Mantar - the prominent protest spot in the city.

"We are asking for our rights, we are asking for our share. The Karnataka government had sought drought relief funds from the Centre but not even a single rupee was given," said Shivakumar, stating that Karnataka ranked second in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection while being the biggest contributor to the country's revenue.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government had to "resort to such an unprecedented struggle, as it is essential for Kerala's survival and advancement".

"This agitation is intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not merely Kerala's. The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering," he added.

While the opposition started the protest, BJP took the fight to them by launching its own demonstration in Bengaluru. The saffron party took out the protest to highlight the "failures" of the Congress government in Karnataka.

The party leaders held placards and raised slogans, calling out the Congress party for failing to provide relief to drought-hit farmers and incentives to milk producers.

Meanwhile, PM Modi hit back saying a dangerous north-south divide was being created while addressing the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) of the Parliament.

"Our tax, our money...what kind of language is this? I don't discriminate against states," he told parliament.

Apart from the Southern leaders, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also said they will participate in the protests.