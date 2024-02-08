Farmers to march in Delhi, affecting traffic in capital city and Noida. Know alternate routes

Traffic Police, Noida issued a traffic advisory for commuters on Thursday as they except heavy traffic at several routes due to the farmers’ protests in Delhi and Greater Noida.

Major demonstrations are expected to take place by farmer unions on February 7 and 8 in the national capital city.

Thousands of farmers are expected to march in unison from the Delhi-Noida border to the Parliament of India. In view of the heavy rush, some routes around the birders will be closed near Chilla, Kalindi Kunj and Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway.

Traffic restrictions and diversions

Movement of vehicles will be completely restricted on two stretches from the Sector 15 roundabout to the Sector 6 police post and from Sandeep Paper Mill to Harola Chowk.

Officials said that police will also be deployed to restrict traffic movement as required during the protest at some sensitive locations like the Sector 15 roundabout, Rajnigandha Chowk, Jhundpura Chowk, Sector 6 police post, Harola Chowk and the Sector 8/10/11/12 Chowk. Traffic Alert



Heavy traffic is expected on the routes connected to Soniya Vihar, DND, Chilla, Gazipur, Sabhapur, Apsara & Loni borders on 8th Feb, 2024 i.e.tomorrow. Kindly avoid/plan journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) February 7, 2024 × Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Anil Yadav, said on Wednesday that traffic going from Sector 15 to Jhundpura will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk.

“Similarly, traffic from Sandeep Paper Mill will be diverted towards IGL Chowk in Sector 1 and Rohan Motors T-point. From there, vehicles can go towards Golchakkar Chowk or Ashok Nagar to go to their destination”, informed Yadav on X.

Also, people commuting on Rajnigandha Chowk are advised to go towards Sector 18, 27, 37 and other nearby areas.

Sec 144 imposed in Noida

On Wednesday, the Greater Noida and Gautam Buddha Nagar Police imposed CrPC section 144 in parts of Noida for February 7 and 8. The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assembly of more than five people and unauthorised processions, including religious and political, according to the order.

"Programmes are proposed by farmers for holding a mahapanchayat on February 7 and a march to Parliament in Delhi on February 8. Some other demonstration programmes by various organisations are also proposed during the period," Additional DCP (law and order) Hridesh Katheriya said.

"In view of the above, the possibility of disturbing peace by anti-social elements cannot be ruled out," Katheriya said in the order announcing the restrictions.

Farmers groups in Noida and Greater Noida have been protesting since December 2023 with demands for hiked compensation and developed plots against their land acquired by the local development authorities in the past.