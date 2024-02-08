US: Indian-origin student Sameer Kamath had 'shot himself': officials

A 23-year-old Indian-American student Sameer Kamath from Purdue University, who was found dead by the officials in a nature preserve in Indiana this week, had shot himself in the head with a gun, said the authorities.

Sameer Kamath, who is a US citizen, was discovered dead in the woods on February 5 at 5 pm local time in NICHES Land Trust - Crow's Grove in Williamsport, Indiana.

Justin Brummett, Coroner at Warren County Coroner's Office, in a press release on Wednesday (Feb 7) said that Kamath's forensic autopsy was performed on February 6 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

The press release, which was released from the coroner's office, stated that the preliminary cause of his death was a "gunshot wound of the head" and that he died by "suicide". The student's toxicology report is pending.

"Through extensive investigation by the Warren County Coroner's Office in conjunction with multiple other local and federal agencies, we are now able to release a preliminary cause and manner of death," said the release.

The coroner's office stated that before releasing the information, the family of Kamath was notified of the results.

Investigation continues in Kamath's death

The Warren County Coroner's Office, Purdue University Administration and Warren County Sheriff's Office as well as other supporting agencies are still investigating the case.

"Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and we hope they are respected during such a difficult time," said Brummett.

A report, published by The Purdue Exponent, stated that Kamath was pursuing a doctorate in mechanical engineering.

As per the report, mechanical engineering head Eckhard Groll, in an email confirmed that Kamath was from Massachusetts.

He "received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and came to Purdue in the summer of 2021," said the Purdue Exponent report.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kamath was set to graduate from the doctoral programme in 2025.

The death of Kamath is the latest in a string of tragic incidents to which Indian-origin students have fallen victim in the United States.

Another Purdue student 19-year old Neel Acharya last month was first reported missing and later found dead on the Purdue University West Lafayette campus.