India: Two security personnel killed in Jharkhand after encounter with Naxalites

Two security personnel were killed and one injured in a gunfight between Naxalites and police in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place at Bairio forest between Sadar and Basisthnagar Jori police station areas, around 200km from Jharkhand capital Ranchi, the official added.

IG (operations) Amol V Homakar confirmed that two personnel were killed in the incident.

ALSO READ | Terrorists open fire at migrant labourers in Srinagar, one dead

The deceased were identified as Sikandar Singh, a resident of Wazirganj in Gaya, and Sukan Ram, who hailed from Palamu in Jharkhand.

Chatra sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sandip Suman said, "The injured jawan, Aakash Singh, who received a bullet injury, was airlifted to Ranchi for treatment."

Suman said the security personnel were returning from an operation when they were attacked by the ultras of Tritya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed grief over the death of two security personnel and said the government stood by the family members of the deceased and would provide them all possible assistance, he said.

"The sacrifice of these personnel will not go in vain. The government is taking all necessary steps to contain Naxal activities," the CM said in an official release.