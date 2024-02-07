Sharad Pawar’s faction gets a new name after losing 'NCP' identity

The Election Commission approved a new name for Sharad Pawar's NCP faction"Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar". Earlier, the senior Pawar faction had submitted three options for a new name to the Election Commission.

The group also expressed its preference for the banyan tree as its new symbol. The three names suggested by the Sharad Pawar group are Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Chandra Pawar and Nationalist Congress Party Sharadrao Pawar.

The organization desired to keep the initials of its founder and seasoned leader, Sharad Pawar, together with the words "Nationalist" and "Congress" in its new moniker. Additionally, the club intends to adopt the banyan tree as its new emblem, signifying harmony, sturdiness, and longevity.

The Election Commission had asked the Sharad Pawar group to claim a new name and provide three preferences by Wednesday 4 pm, as the notification for the Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra is to be issued on February 8. The Sharad Pawar group has also challenged the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP and allot it the clock symbol in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission is allegedly prejudiced and swayed by the ruling BJP at the Center, according to the Sharad Pawar faction. The majority of NCP MPs, office-bearers, and MLAs, according to the group, support it. Additionally, the organization claims that the Ajit Pawar faction has falsified documents and signatures in order to claim ownership of the NCP name and symbol.

The NCP split into two factions after Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar, rebelled against him and joined hands with the BJP to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra in November 2023.

However, eventually he rejoined the NCP and backed the Congress and Shiv Sena in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Ajit Pawar is alleged by the Sharad Pawar camp to have betrayed the Maharashtran people as well as the party.