Terrorists open fire at migrant labourers in Srinagar, one dead

Terrorists opened fire at two migrant labourer in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (February 7) killing one and critically injuring the other. The deceased has been identified as Amrit Pal Singh who hailed from Amritsar in the state of Punjab. The shooting took place in Srinagar's Shaheed Gunj area. The other migrant labourer, who was grievously injured was taken to nearby hospital.

“Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police

Police officials and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel rushed to the location after receiving information. A search and cordon operation was launched in the area. A large-scale search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists. More security personnel have been deployed in the area and barricades have been erected.

There have been attacks on migrants workers before. In October last year, a migrant worker was shot dead in Kupwara District in southern Kashmir. The migrant worker, who hailed from north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Nowpora village in the district.

The security and intelligence apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir has been vigilant to tackle the menace of terrorism and has also been co-ordinating with police in other Indian states to arrest terrorists.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police announced arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist on New Delhi railway station. Delhi Police had been tipped off about the terrorist's arrival by intelligence agencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist was arrested on February 4.

The terrorists had fled Jammu and Kashmir after security apparatus in the unino terrotory busted a terror module in Kupwara in last week of January.

"The accused was involved in hatching conspiracy along with Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LOC by the terrorist handlers," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railways, as quoted by ANI.

"The alert staff acted promptly, identified the alleged Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him while he was trying to flee from Exit Gate No. 1 of New Delhi Railway Station in the early hours," said the DCP as quoted by ANI.