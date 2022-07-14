SGPC facilitates Afghanistan minorities: 21 Afghan Sikhs, including 1 infant to arrive in India today

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandak Committee (SGPC), working in tandem with the Indian World Forum and the Indian government, is assisting in the evacuation of vulnerable Afghan minorities. In addition to paying for the travel expenses, the SGPC will reportedly also help "will also provide aid to the legitimate persons seeking rehabilitation in India". According to a press release from SGPC, a special commercial flight operated by Kam Air from Kabul will land at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport on Thursday (July 14), bringing 21 Afghan Sikhs. Three children and an infant "who has been facilitated without visa" are among those evacuated.

Leaders of the Afghan Hindu & Sikh communities as well as SGPC representatives will be present at the airport to welcome them at the airport. Following their arrival, they will be taken to Gurdwara Sri Guru Arjan Dev, K Block, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi.

President of the SGPC and Indian World Forum, Harjinder Singh Dhami, has instructed his staff to "facilitate these distressed persons at the highest level".

There are still 130 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs living in Afghanistan. Furthermore, approximately 60 applications for citizenship are still pending with the Indian government.

There has been an increase in violence against religious minorities in Afghanistan, in particular the Sikh minority.

As per an ANI report, in a previous evacuation from Kabul to New Delhi, 11 Afghan Sikhs were evacuated, including Raqbir Singh, who was injured in the June 18 attack on Karte Parwan Gurdwara. Remains of Sawinder Singh, who was killed in the attack were also brought to India.

On June 18, the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul was attacked by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), which resulted in the deaths of roughly 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members.

