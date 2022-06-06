Taliban claims religious and civil rights of all minorities in Afghanistan are protected

After a US State Department report on religious freedom criticised Afghanistan's treatment of women, girls and religious minorities, the Taliban claims that "the religious and civil rights of all minorities in Afghanistan are protected". Taking to Twitter, Taliban rulers' spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the US state department's findings with respect to the religious freedoms in Afghanistan are "incomplete" and based on "false information".

The religious and civil rights of all minorities in Afghanistan are protected. In this regard, the State Department's report is incomplete and based on false information.

All our Sunnis, Shiites, Sikhs and Hindus practice their religion freely. We reject the State Dept. report. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) June 5, 2022 ×

"Religion and ethnicity in the country were often closely linked. Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, and other non-Muslim minorities reported continued harassment from Muslims, although Hindus and Sikhs stated that prior to the Taliban takeover, they continued to be able to publicly practice their religions," said the 2021 International Religious Freedom Report.

However, as per Mujahid "All our Sunnis, Shiites, Sikhs and Hindus practice their religion freely."

"We reject the State Dept. report," he added.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has alleged that since the Taliban took over Afghanistan last year, women and girls have been devoid of their basic rights and that the group's ideologies are infringing on their liberties.

Religious minorities, in particular, were also under threat from the group, added Blinken.

He also said that with the group coming to power, the groundwork has been laid for the Islamic State (IS) terror group to operate in the country.

As per a report by the Khaama Press, calling the Taliban's coming to power a "disaster" for Afghanistan the US commission had previously instructed the State Department to place Afghanistan at the bottom of the religious freedom rankings.

The State Department has also expressed alarm about a "gross violation" of religious freedom in China, Pakistan, Iran, India, and Myanmar in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

