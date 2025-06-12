Severe heatwave conditions till June 13, warns IMD as temperature soar to 45 degree in Delhi

As the intense heatwave continues to grip Northwest India, including the Western Himalayan Region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave to severe heat wave alert for Delhi and surrounding areas until June 13.

In a press release dated June 11, the IMD said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Northwest India including Western Himalayan Region till June 13 and reduce thereafter.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (June 12) morning, the IMD recorded scorching temperatures across various parts of Delhi, with Ayanagar hitting the highest mark at 45°C. Palam recorded 44.5°C, while Ridge, Lodhi Road, and Safdarjung saw temperatures of 43.6°C, 43.4°C, and 43.3°C, respectively.

Heatwave conditions in different parts of India.

The IMD has warned of continued heatwave conditions in many areas of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir during June 11-14 with severe heatwave conditions at isolated/some parts on June 11-12.

Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan will likely face severe heatwave conditions between June 11–13, with severe heatwave conditions at isolated/some parts on June 11-12. West Rajasthan may continue to experience extreme heat until June 15.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh are also under alert, with West UP affected June 11–12 and East UP on June 11

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in the eastern states, including Bihar, Assam Meghalaya on June 11-12, and Arunachal Pradesh June 11.

Warm nights add to discomfort

To add to the daytime heat, warm night conditions have been forecast in several areas, particularly Assam, Meghalaya on June 11. For Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan from June 11-13; and East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on June 11-12.