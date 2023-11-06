LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Second consignment of emergency relief materials from India arrives in Nepal

KathmanduEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Nov 07, 2023, 12:08 AM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The relief materials, which were transported via special Indian Air Force C-130, included essential medical and hygiene supplies, tents, sleeping bags and blankets.

A second flight carrying nine tonnes of emergency relief materials by India landed in Nepal on Monday (Nov 6).

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar took to his official X handle and reiterated New Delhi's steadfast support to Nepal after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, on Friday evening (Nov 3), claimed the lives of at least 153 people and wounded over 250 others in the Himalayan country.

"Second flight carrying 9 tonnes worth of emergency relief assistance lands in Nepal. India’s support to Nepal remains strong and steadfast in this difficult hour," he wrote on X.

×

trending now

The consignment was handed over by Deputy Chief of the Indian Mission Prasanna Shrivastava to Chief District Officer of Banke Shravan Kumar Pokhrel in the presence of Nepalgunj Mayor Prashant Bista.

×

The relief materials, which were transported via special Indian Air Force C-130, included essential medical and hygiene supplies, tents, sleeping bags and blankets.

The first consignment of more than 11 tonnes of relief materials provided by India comprised tents, tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags along with essential medicines and medical equipment. It was handed over to the Government of Nepal on Sunday (Nov 5).

×

Nepal records another earthquake in a week

On Monday (Nov 6), as per India's National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Nepal, and its ripples were felt across northern India. 

Notably, the earthquake was recorded in Nepal at 4.14 pm (local time) around the same location where a 6.4 magnitude struck on Friday (Nov 3), killing at least 153 people in the Himalayan country.

Jajarkot, in Karnali province, was one of the worst-hit areas in Friday's earthquake.

Second earthquake in a week 

The first earthquake this week occurred with a magnitude of 6.4, Nepal's National Seismological Centre said. The German Research Centre for Geosciences measured the quake at 5.7, downgrading it from 6.2, while the US Geological Survey pegged it at 5.6.

Officials fear that the death toll in Friday's earthquake in Jajarkot could rise, as they had not been able to establish contact in the hilly area near the epicentre, some 500 km (300 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu. The district has a population of 190,000 with villages scattered in remote hills.

Nepal is situated on the boundary of two tectonic plates — the Asian and Indo-Australian plates. The collision of these two plates caused the Himalayas to rise up, with Tibet at its southern edge.

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Navya Beri

RELATED

Is stubble burning the sole reason for Delhi’s poor air quality? A new study reveals otherwise

Karnataka and Telangana in war of words over fake letter asking Apple manufacturing partner to relocate

Explained | Four earthquakes in over 30 days: Why is Delhi experiencing tremors so often?