Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bio after sacked as deputy CM, PCC chief

No sooner had Congress sacked Sachin Pilot as deputy chief minister and PCC chief than he changed his bio on Twitter and later tweeted, "Truth can be disturbed, not defeated."

Notably, the nameplate of Pilot has also been removed from the party`s state headquarters in Jaipur.

Pilot`s new bio on Twitter reads, "MLA from Tonk| Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs, GoI |Commissioned officer Territorial Army".

The senior leader has removed earlier bio which mentioned "Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and President, Rajasthan Congress".

In place of Pilot, Rajasthan`s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has been named as the new PCC chief.

The decision to remove Pilot was taken after the conclusion of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan earlier today.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi.

