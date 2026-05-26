/Rs 5 fish-rice meals, no liquor vends near schools and temples among CM Suvendu’s new initiatives in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced new initiatives for the welfare of the people, including affordable fish-rice meals at Rs 5, the launch of Annapurna Yojana, and curbs on liquor shops.

CM Adhikari said that from Wednesday, May 27, his government will start issuing forms for the Annapurna Yojana, under which women will receive ₹3,000 per month.

He further said that liquor shops will not be allowed within a one-kilometre radius of schools, colleges and places of worship.

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The CM also said that his government will introduce fish and rice meals for ₹5 at around 400 dedicated canteens twice a week, reported news agency PTI.

“Annapurna Yojana forms will be issued from the state secretariat from tomorrow. All Indians are eligible to receive benefits under the scheme,” Adhikari told reporters after an administration meeting at Kalyani, Nadia.

The CM further said that the West Bengal government would also set up an AYUSH department, delinking it from the state health department.

CM Suvendu Adhikari has announced a slew of initiatives and schemes, taking several decisions for the state, since he took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on May 9. He became the CM of the first BJP government in the state after the saffron party registered a landslide victory in the 2026 assembly elections, ending Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee’s nearly 15 year-long rule.

Earlier, CM Suvendu ordered a crackdown on illegal immigrants and directed all district magistrates to set up “holding centres” for apprehended illegal immigrants before their deportation.

The CM also said the state government will introduce a new recruitment policy in the next budget session to curb irregularities in public sector hiring.

Previously, Adhikari also ordered police stations across the state to launch an investigation into the 2021 post-poll violence, saying that FIRs must be lodged in every incident of murder and assault that was not previously probed.