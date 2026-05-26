/‘Integral and inalienable parts of India’: MEA rejects China-Pakistan ‘unwarranted references’ to J&K

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (May 26) strongly rejected what it called “unwarranted references” to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by China and Pakistan following high-level talks between the two countries.

Responding to the remarks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s long-standing position on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The MEA said, “India’s position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same”.

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The ministry also objected to references linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), parts of which India claims pass through its sovereign territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.

“As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India's sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times,” Jaiswal said.

The MEA further dismissed references to “trans-boundary water resources cooperation” between China and Pakistan.

“We have also seen references to the so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' between China and Pakistan. As the two countries do not share any boundary, the question of so-called 'trans-boundary water resources cooperation' does not arise. India has never recognised the so-called 1963 boundary agreement between Pakistan and China,” he added.

The response came after a joint statement issued following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which described the Kashmir issue as “left over from history” and called for its peaceful resolution under the framework of the United Nations Security Council.

The statement was released by Pakistan’s foreign office after Sharif concluded a four-day visit to China.

According to the joint statement, Pakistan briefed the Chinese leadership on the “latest developments” in Jammu and Kashmir, following which China reiterated its long-held position on the issue.

“Both sides reiterated opposition to any unilateral actions and reaffirmed the significance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia, and resolving all outstanding disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” the statement read.