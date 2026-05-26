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‘First step has been taken’: Iran begins restoring internet as judiciary suspends presidential body

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 26, 2026, 20:31 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 20:31 IST
‘First step has been taken’: Iran begins restoring internet as judiciary suspends presidential body

Motorists drive their vehicles along a road near Milad (Birth) Tower, the tallest tower in the country at 435 metres and part of Tehran's International Trade and Convention Centre, in Tehran on May 26, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran began partially restoring internet access after an 88-day wartime blackout imposed during the conflict with the US and Israel, though uncertainty remains after court intervention.

The Iranian government on Tuesday (May 26) began restoring internet access after nearly three months of nationwide restrictions imposed during the war with the United States and Israel. In a post on X, Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said that the first step toward free and regulated access to the internet in the country has been taken. He added that the demands of Iranians “will be fulfilled”. His remarks came as Iran’s judiciary earlier today suspended a presidential body that had ordered the restoration of the internet.

“The first step toward free and regulated access to cyberspace has been taken,” Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said in a post on X. He added that the demands of Iranian citizens “will be fulfilled.”

Internet monitor Netblocks reported signs of connectivity returning across the country. “Live metrics show a partial restoration to internet connectivity in Iran on day 88,” of the shutdown, Netblocks said on X. It added that it was “unclear” if this meant a permanent end to the “longest nationwide internet shutdown in modern history.”

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Iran first imposed sweeping internet restrictions during anti-government protests that peaked in early January. Authorities again shut down access on February 28 after the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel. During the blackout, citizens were largely limited to domestic platforms and websites hosted on Iran’s national intranet system.

However, uncertainty remains over the future of internet access after Iran’s judiciary suspended a presidential body that had ordered the restoration. The judiciary’s Mizan Online website said the suspension followed the “filing of complaints,” without specifying who filed them.

The suspended body, the Special Headquarters for Organising and Governing the Country’s Cyberspace, was established by President Masoud Pezeshkian on May 12. Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani had earlier confirmed that the body decided to “restore the internet” after reports that Pezeshkian approved the measure.

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Iran’s Supreme National Security Council retains final authority over internet restoration decisions. Meanwhile, authorities recently introduced a tiered system called “Pro Internet”, which granted broader online access to selected professionals for higher fees.

Earlier in April, NetBlocks described the restrictions as “the longest nation-scale internet shutdown on record in any country,” underscoring international concerns over digital freedoms in Iran.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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