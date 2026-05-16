/Retired judge, advocate son booked for dowry harassment in Bhopal woman suicide case

Days after a 34-year-old woman died by suicide in Bhopal, police have registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law, a retired district judge, under dowry death and related charges following protests by the victim’s family.

Assistant Police Commissioner Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul on Friday confirmed that an FIR was lodged late Thursday at Katara Hills Police Station against Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh.

The case has been registered under various sections, including dowry death and harassment for dowry.

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Giribala Singh retired as Bhopal district judge in February 2023, while her son Samarth Singh practises as an advocate at the District Court.

ACP Kaul said police teams were conducting raids at the accused’s residence and other possible hideouts, but both the accused were yet to be arrested.

Family alleges murder, destruction of evidence

The action came after continuous protests by the family members of Twisha Sharma, who died on Tuesday.

Twisha, a resident of Noida, was found hanging from a pipe on the terrace of her home in Bag Mugalia Extension in Laharpur on Tuesday night.

According to police, her husband rushed her to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared her dead.

Twisha had married Samarth Singh on December 12, 2025, nearly six months ago. The couple had reportedly met through a dating application. She was an MBA graduate and had worked with a Delhi-based company for several years.

Her family, however, alleged murder and destruction of evidence, claiming that Samarth Singh and his mother attempted to portray the incident as a suicide to mislead investigators.

Twisha’s relatives and family members have been staging a sit-in protest outside Katara Hills Police Station for the past two days, demanding immediate action against the accused.

On Thursday, family members, relatives and acquaintances gathered outside the Women’s Police Station carrying placards and demanding strict action. Protesters also created a commotion outside the Commissioner’s office.

Twisha’s brother, Harshit Sharma, an Army officer, alleged police inaction in the case.

“The police are refraining from taking action due to the duo’s influence and clout,” he said.