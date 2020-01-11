Restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir being removed in phased manner: Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Saturday said that restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir are being lifted in a phased manner and the UT is like any other part of the country now.

"There were two major restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. One was the internet services that is about to be restored. The other was leaders under detention; regarding that government will be releasing 20-25 leaders in phases. Jammu and Kashmir is like any other part of the country now," Madhav told reporters here.

"Regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, some people were trying to create a false picture. To dispel this, the government took the step to invite a foreign delegation to observe the situation there. According to the situation there, the government will take further steps," he added.

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review the restrictive orders imposed in the region within a week.

As part of moves to progressively release detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Friday revoked the detention warrants of 26 persons detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are under detention following the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking about the situation in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Madhav said: "The violence in JNU was started by the leftist elements. For decades JNU has been ravaged by leftist elements and the students there have been exploited by them. ABVP has clearly said that the people who did violence in JNU have nothing to do with the organisation."

Regarding the citizenship law, the BJP leader said: "The government has issued a gazette notification regarding the citizenship law and further steps will be taken accordingly. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is now a part of the constitution and if some Chief Ministers are saying that they would not implement the law in their states are disobeying the constitution. The people there should vote them out in the next election."