Sunday's attack was orchestrated by RSS affiliated professors and ABVP: JNUSU president

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Monday said that Sunday's attacks on her and other students were orchestrated by RSS affiliated professors and ABVP.

''Yesterday's attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. For the past 4-5 days, violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP,'' she said.

Ghosh condemned the attack and demanded the immediate removal of the vice-chancellor.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh: Yesterday's attack was an organised attack by goons of RSS and ABVP. Since past 4-5 days violence was being promoted in the campus by some RSS affiliated professors and ABVP. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MY6kmB7DsU — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020 ×

''We condemn it and we want the immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor,'' she noted.

''Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture,'' she further said.