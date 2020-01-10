Supreme Court orders review on all restrictive orders in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 abrogation

In a major development, the Supreme Court has directed Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all restrictive orders within a week and put in the public domain all restrictions imposed on the region.

A bench of NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai delivered the verdict on petitions filed regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The petitioners claimed that restrictions have choked the life of people in the region. The Centre, however, argued that the restrictions are temporary in nature and have been imposed keeping in mind national security.

The apex court also ordered restoring internet services for essential services in Jammu and Kashmir. "It is no doubt that freedom of speech is an essential tool in a democratic set up. Freedom of Internet access is a fundamental right under Article 19(1)(a) of free speech," the SC said.

It also said that the suspension of internet services is a violation of telecom laws.

The Supreme Court ordered Centre to publish all orders under Section 144, which imposed restrictions in Kashmir.

"Kashmir has seen a lot of violence. We will try our best to balance human rights and freedoms with the issue of security," the apex court said.

