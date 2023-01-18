Regional parties in India's J&K protest against governments state land retrieval order, BJP supports it

The People’s Democratic Party today held a protest against the LG administration of Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was held in PDP’s Srinagar office at the Sher Kashmir Park. Party members were demanding the rollback of government order regarding the retrieval of state land held by people in the Union territory.

The Youth General Secretary of PDP Mohit Bhan was leading the protests and demanding the government to roll back the order. ‘’The government’s directive is against the poor people of Jammu and Kashmir, who will be rendered homeless if this order is implemented on the ground. It’s totally inhuman,’’ said Mohit Bhan, Youth General Secretary of PDP.

Most of the regional political parties in the Union Territory have spoken against the Government order. Parties like PDP, National Conference and People’s Conference have shown disappointment over the government order.

“This whole idea of retrieving state land in rural settings is dangerous. When will these insane experiments backed by ugly muscularity end. Occupation of state Land in villages by inhabitants of a particular village is a generational practice and an irreversible reality. This practice is prevalent in the rest of the country. A sizable percentage of the population is involved. U can’t make them homeless,’’ said Sajad Lone, People’s Conference.

‘’The National Conference is very clear that encroachments are not acceptable, but state land belongs to the people. If the government has passed an order, do they have any alternative for these people. SC judgement is two cases recently called for an alternative for the people until such steps are taken. It is totally wrong and harassment of locals of Jammu and Kashmir. Sometimes I wonder if the BJP is going to fight elections in Jammu Kashmir, they have such anti people approach here. And let’s be very clear that this order is going to affect the poor people of the Union territory. The rich might find ways to fight the order, it’s the poor who will suffer the most,’’ said Ifra Jan, Spokesperson, National Conference.

However, the BJP has welcomed the state order of retrieving the Government land. They have called it a step which is pro-poor people of the Union Territory.

