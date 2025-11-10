/Red Fort explosion: French Embassy issues advisory to citizens in Delhi

In the wake of the blast near Red Fort that rocked Delhi, French embassy has issued ad advisory to its citizen in the national capital region. French nationals have been advised to ‘exercise the utmost vigilance and caution, to stay away from the area and away from any gatherings.’ The circular reads: "An explosion occurred on the evening of November 10th, shortly before 7:00 PM (local time), near the Red Fort and the Lal Quila metro station in New Delhi. The cause and number of victims remain undetermined.

French nationals in New Delhi are strongly advised to exercise the utmost vigilance and caution, to stay away from the area and away from any gatherings."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It further emphasised, “French citizens passing through are also encouraged to register on the Ariane thread.”

On Monday (Nov 10), an explosion was heard near Delhi's Red Fort, which has claimed eight lives, and left several injured. Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, though the exact cause and nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

High alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Mumbai. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has also been placed on high alert. The investigation is underway, teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. Speaking to the media, Delhi CP Golcha said, “Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.”

He added, "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

Home Minister Amit Shah has also visited the site and taken cognisance of the situation, he has ordered to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. He has assured all possible angles will be probed.