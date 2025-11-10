/Delhi Red Fort explosion: Home Minister Amit Shah meets blast victims at LNJP hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah takes cognisance of the situation and meets victims of Red Fort blast in LNJP hospital.
After taking cognisance of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah visits victims of Red Fort blast at LNJP hospital. The explosion that rocked the national capital has claimed 13 lives, and many more are feared dead. Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrived at the hospital where the victims are being brought in. After the blast, high alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Mumbai. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has also been placed on high alert.
The home minister said that within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.
Speaking to the media, Delhi CP Golcha said, “Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.”
He added, "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."