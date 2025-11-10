/Delhi Red Fort explosion: Home Minister Amit Shah meets blast victims at LNJP hospital

After taking cognisance of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah visits victims of Red Fort blast at LNJP hospital. The explosion that rocked the national capital has claimed 13 lives, and many more are feared dead. Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials as he arrived at the hospital where the victims are being brought in. After the blast, high alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Mumbai. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has also been placed on high alert.

The home minister said that within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the media, Delhi CP Golcha said, “Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged.”

He added, "All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

Details of Red Fort blast so far:

As reported by news agency ANI, Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the spot.

The forensic team arrived at the spot after the blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Police is in constant touch with investigative agencies in Delhi after the Red Fort blast. J&K police likely to be part of the investigation.

Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered to examine all nearby CCTV cameras.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.



