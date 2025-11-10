/List of terror attacks in Delhi: Recalling major terrorist incidents in Indian capital in the wake of Red Fort blast

Delhi was once again rocked on Monday (Nov 10) by a blast in the busy Red Fort area leaving at least eight people dead, bringing back memories of terror attacks in the past. India's capital city has suffered several terrorist attacks since the mid-1990s. These strikes, which included blasts and bomb-and-gun attacks, were mostly carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the local outfit Indian Mujahideen. In the last 15 years, improvements in security, counter-terror measures, and intelligence gathering had led to a decline in such attacks. However, the Red Fort blast is a stark reminder of the threat that remains for the capital. Below is a list of the major terror strikes that have targeted Delhi.

May 21, 1996 – Lajpat Nagar market blast

On 21 May 1996, a powerful bomb exploded in the busy Lajpat Nagar market in South Delhi, killing at least 13 people and injuring around 38 others. The attack was later linked to terrorists with connections to Pakistan-based organisations, and several suspects were later convicted in court.

October–November 1997 – Serial bomb blasts

In October and November 1997, Delhi witnessed a series of bomb blasts in crowded areas, including near the Red Fort and other markets. The explosions killed at least four people and injured more than 30. Some of the suspects were linked to Sikh separatist groups, though no single organisation officially claimed responsibility.

December 13, 2001 – Terror attack on Indian Parliament

On 13 December 2001, five armed terrorists launched a deadly gun and grenade attack on the Indian Parliament complex in New Delhi, killing nine people, including police officers, security personnel, and a gardener. All five attackers were shot dead by security forces. The investigation linked the attack to Pakistan-based groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The assault brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

October 29, 2005 – Diwali-eve serial blasts

On 29 October 2005, just before the Diwali festival, three coordinated bombs exploded in busy markets at Sarojini Nagar, Paharganj, and on a bus in Govindpuri. The explosions killed 62 people and injured more than 200, making it one of the deadliest terror attacks in Delhi. The investigation traced links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and the banned group Islamic Inquilab Mahaz.

September 13, 2008 – Serial bomb blasts

On 13 September 2008, at least five bombs exploded almost simultaneously in crowded parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Greater Kailash. The blasts killed around 30 people and injured more than 100. The Indian Mujahideen, a home-grown terror network, claimed responsibility for the coordinated attack, which was part of a wider wave of bombings across major Indian cities that year.

September 7, 2011 – Delhi High Court bombing

A briefcase bomb detonated outside Gate Number 5 of the Delhi High Court on 7 September 2011, killing at least 11 people and injuring more than 60. The main suspects were members of the Indian Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami. This was one of the last major terrorist attacks in Delhi before a long lull in large-scale incidents.

November 10, 2025 – Red Fort explosion

A car exploded near the Red Fort Metro Station in Chandni Chowk, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. The evening blast in the busy area caused fires in several nearby vehicles and widespread panic. The explosion came hours after Indian authorities announced that they had dismantled a suspected terror module in Faridabad, part of the National Capital Region. A probe has started to determine whether the Red Fort explosion is linked to that operation.