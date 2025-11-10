Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi Red Fort explosion: Home Minister Amit Shah gives details on deadly blast

Delhi Red Fort explosion: Home Minister Amit Shah gives details on deadly blast

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Nov 10, 2025, 21:37 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 21:37 IST
Delhi Red Fort explosion: Home Minister Amit Shah gives details on deadly blast

Delhi Red Fort explosion: Home Minister Amit Shah gives details on deadly blast Photograph: (Credit: ANI)

Story highlights

Red Fort blast: High alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai

In the wake of the Red Fort blast, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took cognisance of the situation on ground. He spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. The blast killed 13, and left several injured. High alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Hyderabad, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the

Amit Shah gives details about the Red Fort blast:

  • This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi.
  • The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives.
  • Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.
  • Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge.

  • The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public.
  • I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately."

