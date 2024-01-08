Ram Mandir: Pregnant women in Kanpur request delivery on Ram Temple consecration ceremony day

Pregnant women in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have requested doctors to undergo C-section deliveries on January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Several pregnant women asked the doctors at the Maternal Child Hospital under the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College, Kanpur, to have a caesarean delivery on January 22, reported Local 18. As many as 15 women have approached the doctors with the request. Not only the government but many private hospitals have also received such appeals.

Dr Seema Dwivedi, a doctor at the GSVM Medical College, said many women have requested their delivery dates to be "when Ram Lalla arrives."

"The arrangements are being made for 35 caesarean operations on January 22," Dr Dwivedi told PTI. Expectant mothers believe their child will have the same qualities as Lord Ram if the child is born on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony day.

"The time and moment of birth of a child is special. The condition and direction of a child's life arise from the time of his birth. In such a situation, auspicious time is always good for the welfare of children. At the same time, on January 22, the consecration of Lord Ramlala is taking place at the best time. For this reason, a large number of pregnant women are requesting to deliver on this day," she added.

What is unique about January 22?

According to Hindu astrology, January 22 aligns with Abhijit Muhurat, starting at 11:51 am IST and ending at 12:33 pm IST. It is an auspicious time for Hindus as Lord Shiva killed the demon Tripurasur during this period. As per Hindu mythology, this period removes negative energies from one's life.

On January 22, the Mrigashira Nakshatra, considered a good omen for the consecration ceremony, will begin at 03:52 am IST and last until 04:58 am on January 23.

Mahant Govind Dev Giri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will also coincide on January 22, making it an auspicious time for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, compared the date to India's Independence Day. "January 22 is as important as August 15. It is equally important as getting Kargil back, and as much as the detention of a lakh soldiers was important in 1971," he said, reported ANI.