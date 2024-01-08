Ram Mandir: Temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to be live-streamed at New York's Times Square

The consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in India's temple city of Ayodhya on January 22 is set to be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City, United States, as per media reports. The ceremony will also be telecasted at booth level across the entire country.

As per media reports, the much-awaited Ram idol's 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony will also be live-streamed at different Indian embassies, and consulates overseas. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the people at the occasion.

In August 2020, Ram Mandir's digital billboard was played at Times Square. The streaming took place on August 5 when Ram temple's 'Bhoomi Pujan' was performed by PM Modi in Ayodhya.

Large screens to be set up for consecration ceremony

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has asked its workers to establish large screens on which the Ram temple's consecration will be live telecasted at the booth level, as reported by Indian news agency ANI.

The initiative has been designed so that the general public has a platform for witnessing the consecration of Ram temple. #WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square.



"This way, the general public can have darshan of Shri Ram Lala and witness the consecration ceremony," reported news agency ANI, citing a source.

The party workers are likely to organise community feasts ('bhandar'), distribute blankets, or “contribute through donations in terms of food or fruits to help those in need," the source was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Vedic rituals for the Ram idol's Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony are set to start on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Meanwhile, a 51-inch tall idol of Lord Ram made by Krishna Shila (Shyam Varn) stone has been carefully selected for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. The idol, which has a dark hue, is likely to be a symbol of royalty, divinity and a child's pure innocence.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit has been, meanwhile, selected to officiate the major rituals in the consecration ceremony of the Ram idol on January 22 in Ayodhya. The festivities will include a grand 1008 Hundi Mahayagya and thousands of devotees will be fed. For accommodating the devotees, who are set to arrive for the grand consecration, multiple tent cities are being erected across Ayodhya.