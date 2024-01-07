Ram temple consecration ceremony: Indian chef to prepare 7000 kg 'Ram halwa' for devotees

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, also known as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, is set to take place on January 22, 2024, in a grand spectacle that has captured the nation's anticipation. The meticulous preparations for this auspicious event are in full swing, promising a week-long celebration of opulence and spirituality.

7000 Kg Ram Halwa (pudding-like dessert) by Chef Vishnu Manohar

In an extraordinary culinary endeavour, Chef Vishnu Manohar from Nagpur is taking centre stage, preparing 7000 kg of special 'Ram Halwa' for the consecration ceremony.

The chef has acquired a unique 12,000-litre capacity cauldron, ensuring a seamless preparation process.

The ingredients include 900 kg of rava (semolina), 1000 kg of ghee (clarified butter), 1000 kg of sugar, 2000 litres of milk, 2500 litres of water, 300 kg of dry fruits, and 75 kg of cardamom powder.

“The weight of this kadhai is 1300 to 1400 kg. This is made of steel and the central part is made of iron so that when halwa is made, it does not burn. The size is 10 feet by 10 feet. It has a capacity of 12,000 litres, and 7,000 kg of halwa can be made in it. A crane is required to lift it. The spatula, weighing 10 to 12 kgs has holes in it so that it is easy to cook,” the chef told ANI.

Ramayana-era trees to be planted

To enhance the city's aesthetics for the momentous occasion, Ayodhya is witnessing the planting of Ramayana-era trees and extinct plants.

The Ayodhya Development Authority has undertaken the task of adorning the city with 50,000 plants, sourced to arrive shortly.

"Currently, there is an order of 50,000 plants. More varieties of plants will come here and they are being sent here with the help of different vehicles,” Nursery Director Ram Prakash Rathore told ANI.

Vice Chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh, outlined their commitment to botanical beautification. "We are promoting the plants that have been mentioned in the Ramayana. On top of this, we are also promoting those that are going extinct. Apart from this, we are doing horticulture beautification for flowers," he added.

As Ayodhya transforms into a canvas of spirituality and greenery, these grand preparations set the stage for a historic and enchanting Consecration Ceremony at the Ram Mandir.