Ram Mandir consecration: WATCH the invitation letter for holy temple in India's Ayodhya

With a wave of zeal blanketing India over the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya, invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have finally been unveiled. A media outlet shared the invitation card on its X social media handle for the temple which is soon to be open for visitors in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The initial page of the card reads, “Auspicious Ceremony for Ram Lala's Return to his Original Seat at New Grand Temple Home." The schedule for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, where the Ram idol which will be consecrated in the Hindu temple, can be seen in the card, video of which is shared on X social media by the local media outlet.

The invitation card that has now been shared on social media is now been circulating widely online.

The card also includes the timings of the Ram Mandir consecration in the holy city of Ayodhya. Invitation Card 😍



Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/H84OGlQJQQ — महावीर | ಮಹಾವೀರ | Mahaveer (@Mahaveer_VJ) January 2, 2024 × Thousands of people have been invited to the consecration ceremony which is set to be taken place with sheer grandeur. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has dispatched more than 6,000 invitation cards to people across the nation.

Among the main guests which are invited to the grand ceremony is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and President of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Watch | India: ED raids close associates of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren × Meanwhile, leaders from the opposition Congress party are also invited to the event.

However, it remains unclear as to who will attend the ceremony. Many from the entertainment industry are also invited to mark their presence. The list also includes legendary Tamil actor Rajinikanth.

The Ram temple is seen as an architectural marvel and is constructed in Nagara style. The holy temple is spread across a length of 380 feet, width of 250 feet, and height of 161 feet.