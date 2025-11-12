/R&AW Chief Parag Jain assigned additional charge of Secretary (Security)

As the investigation into the Devastating car blast near the Red Fort in New Delhi, which claimed eight lives and injured many, is underway, the government on Wednesday (Nov 12) assigned the Research and Analysis Wing chief Parag Jain, additional charge as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

“The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary (Security), Cabinet Secretariat to Shri Parag Jain, IPS (PB:89), Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) under the Cabinet Secretariat with immediate effect and until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.” according to a order by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

The Secretary (Security) role entails critical oversight of internal security mechanisms, coordination with intelligence agencies, and implementation of protective protocols for vital installations and dignitaries. This temporary arrangement reflects the government’s strategy to maintain operational stability in high-stakes security domains amid ongoing transitions.

Jain, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1989 batch of the Punjab cadre, assumed charge of India's external intelligence agency on July 1 for a two-year tenure.

He is known as one of the architects behind the meticulous and detailed planning of 'Operation Sindoor', launched by India in response to a horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama, under which the Indian Armed Forces carried out attacks on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, on 7 May, and military installations deep inside Pakistan.

A Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendera Modi on Wednesday (Nov 12) described the car explosion near the Red Fort as a “terrorist incident”, expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators, and their sponsors to justice without delay.